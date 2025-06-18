Budget of hopes turns into budget of disappointment: Debapriya
Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has said that there were high expectations over the 2025–26 national budget, but it has ultimately turned into a budget of disappointment.
He made the statement while speaking at a dialogue titled “National Budget 2025–26: What Did the Marginalised Get?” hosted by the Nagorik Platform at a hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Debapriya said the interim government had the opportunity to prepare the budget after a significant political transition. But the expectations have not been met, as the budget was placed without formal approval from the council of advisers (cabinet).
In his speech, Selim Raihan, executive director of the SANEM, said the proposed budget can be described as a budget of missed opportunities. There is a large gap between what was expected and what has been delivered. The core issue is that new elements are being attempted within the previous budget framework. The goals set in the budget are not realistic.
He also noted that the budget did not reflect ongoing global uncertainties. There have been some reorganisations within the social safety net sector, but no major overhauls.
“The allocations for education and health also remain very low,” he pointed out, adding the budget had the potential for changes, but that opportunity was not seized.
CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman said the proposed budget is being described as a budget of missed opportunities. “I would say this is a lost opportunity. Since it is a conventional budget, we have been weakened.”