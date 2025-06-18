Budget of hopes turns into budget of disappointment: Debapriya

Debapriya said the interim government had the opportunity to prepare the budget after a significant political transition. But the expectations have not been met, as the budget was placed without formal approval from the council of advisers (cabinet).

In his speech, Selim Raihan, executive director of the SANEM, said the proposed budget can be described as a budget of missed opportunities. There is a large gap between what was expected and what has been delivered. The core issue is that new elements are being attempted within the previous budget framework. The goals set in the budget are not realistic.