Allocation downsized in communication sector
The government has proposed an allocation of Tk 804.98 billion for the communication sector, including roads, bridges, railways, sea routes, and airways, in the budget for FY-2024-25, Tk 46.93 billion less than the previous year.
Tk. 851.91 billion was allocated for the sector in the FY 2023-24.
Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali proposed the allocation while placing the national budget at the national parliament on Thursday.
While placing budget, the minister said as part of building the communication network, 1,439 bridges were constructed or reconstructed on different highways.
As a result, a well-developed highway infrastructure spanning 22,476 km across the country today ensures smooth and uninterrupted transportation of goods and passengers.
851.62 km of national highways have been upgraded to 4-lane and above under various completed and ongoing projects.
Besides, there are plans to construct 12 expressways and 10 more elevated expressways by 2041, he said.
Work on the Dhaka-Joydebpur-Devgram-Bhulta-Madanpur access-controlled highway is progressing rapidly under the PPP arrangement.
A 39.23 km long Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway is planned to be constructed from Baliapur on the Dhaka-Aricha highway via NimtoliKeraniganj-Fatullah-Bandar to Langalbanda on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway, he said.
“We are working to develop the railway sector as a cost-effective and safe means of transportation of passengers and goods,” he said.
Besides, steps have been taken to implement several projects following the Bangladesh Railway Master Plan, Eighth Five Year and 2nd Perspective Plan, Sustainable Development Goals and Election Manifesto of 2024.