Allocation downsized in communication sector

The government has proposed an allocation of Tk 804.98 billion for the communication sector, including roads, bridges, railways, sea routes, and airways, in the budget for FY-2024-25, Tk 46.93 billion less than the previous year.

Tk. 851.91 billion was allocated for the sector in the FY 2023-24.

Finance minister AH Mahmood Ali proposed the allocation while placing the national budget at the national parliament on Thursday.

While placing budget, the minister said as part of building the communication network, 1,439 bridges were constructed or reconstructed on different highways.

As a result, a well-developed highway infrastructure spanning 22,476 km across the country today ensures smooth and uninterrupted transportation of goods and passengers.

851.62 km of national highways have been upgraded to 4-lane and above under various completed and ongoing projects.