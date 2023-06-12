Dhaka to host ‘Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum’ in September

Speaking of the power and energy situation of the country, the prime minister’s adviser noted that power and energy is the engine of growth.

He said that due to the various initiatives of the government, the power generation capacity has now reached around 24,000 MW which was only 4,000 MW before the Awami League government assumed office.

Salman also listed Bangladesh’s successes in the fields of expanding digital connectivity, tackling the impacts of climate change and in women empowerment.

State minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam said that the Commonwealth must address the vulnerabilities of LDCs, LLDCs, SIDS, and countries with special needs, focusing on areas such as the continuation of their trade-related GSPs beyond LDC graduation, private capital flows and flexible financing for green technology transfer.

He said that the upcoming forum would be an important platform to boost trade and investment among the member countries.

“This is a favourable time for the investors and businesses to grab the opportunity that Bangladesh is offering,” he said asserting that the government is committed to removing all the obstacles standing in the ways of infrastructures, trade and commerce.

Shahriar said Bangladesh is capable of offering a win-win deal for any business initiative.

Responding to a question, the state minister said that Bangladesh is very much looking forward and ready to host the forum.

He said that Bangladesh is poised to get current GSP facilities in the EU market for three more years beyond the LDC graduation while the country is hopeful to receive the similar response from the UK also.

Lord Swire KCMG, Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom and Deputy Chairman of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) said, “The Commonwealth is an amazing opportunity for Bangladeshi companies to explore - 56 countries of untapped potential and limitless possibilities.”

He said that the commonwealth leaders should look forward to Bangladesh as their next destination of trade and investment, adding that the forum offers an excellent opportunity for business expansion among the commonwealth countries.

Answering to a question, he said that the Bangladesh economy has changed over the years as many more finished goods are now being exported abroad having an impact on the economy.

Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman (Senior Secretary), Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), said that as the country’s apex investment promotion agency, BIDA will take full advantage of the opportunities that this Forum will create.

“We will also seamlessly deliver investment services to businesses that are interested to explore opportunities in Bangladesh,” Lokman said, adding that they want to take advantage of this diverse market access.

Zillur Hussain, Strategic Advisor, Bangladesh, Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, said that heads of the states, political and business leaders of the Commonwealth members will be attending the Commonwealth Trade & Investment Forum in Dhaka.

Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 countries united by common values and is a home to one-third of the world’s population. Bangladesh joined the Commonwealth as its 34th Member in 1972.