Look for new markets for Bangladesh's products: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the exporters to be more sincere to bring back the money used for export purpose and maintain balance between imports and exports.

“We need to urgently maintain a balance in imports and exports. I will urge everyone to be more careful about that purpose,” she said.

The prime minister said this while inaugurating the month-long 28th edition of the Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) at Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre (BBCFEC) at Purbachal.