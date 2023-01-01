2022 was a year of turning around: BGMEA

The just-concluded 2022 was a year of turning around and rebuilding the economy, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

The BGMEA, the apex body of apparel sector businesspersons in the country, said this as revellers in major city centres across the world ushered in the first New Year without Covid-19 restrictions, since the pandemic began in 2020, with countdowns and fireworks.