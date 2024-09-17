Tk 10m found in bank account of S Alam’s house help

Around Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) has been found in the name of a house help of Saiful Alam, the owner of business conglomerate S Alam Group. The house help Marjina Akhter used to work at the house of this controversial businessman based in Chattogram. Tax officials have found a fixed deposit of Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) in the name of Marjina Akhter.

An investigative team from tax zone-15 of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has been investigating tax evasion by the S Alam family. While carrying out investigations, they found this money in a bank account opened under the name of Marjina Akhter.

According to sources of the officials, house help Marjina Akhter hoarded Tk 10 million (Tk 1 crore) through 22 fixed deposits at the Panchlaish SFA Tower branch of Islami Bank in Chattogram city. These fixed deposits were opened on 4 February this year.

To begin with, Tk 450,000 (Tk 4.5 lakh) on average was deposited in each of the FDRs. Now Tk 470,903 (Tk 4.7 lakh) has accumulated with interest against each of the FDR. Based on that calculation, Tk 10,359,866 (Tk 1.03 crore) is stored in the 22 FDRs at the Islami Bank under Marjina Akhter’s name.