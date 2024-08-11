BFIU orders to freeze bank accounts of ex-FM Hasan Mahmud, family

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks in the country to freeze accounts of former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and his family members, an official of BFIU confirmed this to the reporters on Sunday.

Hasan was detained at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) while attempting to flee the country on 6 August.

"He was trying to fly a Delhi-bound flight," an Airport Aviation Security official said.

Later, the Air Force took him into their custody.