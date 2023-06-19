Bangladesh to retain duty-free access for 98pc of exports, including RMG to UK through new scheme

UK’s landmark Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) has come into effect that scheme simplifies trading rules and cuts tariffs on products entering the UK from 65 developing countries, including Bangladesh, reports UNB.

The DCTS will help grow trade, boost jobs, and drive sustained economic growth. This new scheme demonstrates the UK’s commitment to a modern and mutually beneficial partnership with Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is due to graduate from Least Developed Country status in 2026.