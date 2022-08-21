Price hiked by Tk 5 though cost increased by Tk 0.70

The rice market has been unstable over the past few weeks despite no crisis in the supply chain. The food grain's price soared by Tk 4 to 5 per kg at the two major wholesale markets in Naogaon and Kushtia after the government hiked the prices of fuel oil to an unprecedented extent on 5 August.

The millers blamed the high prices of paddy and fuel oil for the jump in rice price. However, the insiders said that the price has been hiked much higher than the spike in costs.

At the same time, some millers blamed the ‘rice syndicate’ for the irrational rise in price. They said the influential millers are hiking the price at their will to bag extra profit in absence of proper monitoring from the government. They resorted to high fuel prices to legitimise the irrational price hike.