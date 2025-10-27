BNP to abolish financial institutions division if voted to power: Amir Khasru

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will abolish the financial institutions division under the finance ministry if it returns to power, the party’s standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Monday.

According to him, the division was created to control state-owned banks, with the purpose of appointing managing directors and placing favoured individuals on boards to enable looting.

He recalled that the BNP had dissolved the division during its last term in office, but Sheikh Hasina later reinstated it. The party will once again abolish the division if it forms the next government.