FY24 budget: No big news for private investment

All industrial imports, ranging from raw materials to capital machinery, have slowed down due to the dollar crisis, while the industries have been suffering from an energy crisis.

All of these issues have eventually translated into a production slump and a low export.

On the flip side, the prevailing low interest rate could not reinvigorate investments in the private sector. The investments are growing, but not at the expected pace.

According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), investments are expected to total Tk 13,870 billion upon completion of the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23, with a year-on-year growth rate of 9 per cent. Of the amount, some Tk 10,490 billion has been invested in the private sector, resulting in a growth rate of 7.81 per cent.