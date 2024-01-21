Tannery estate: Pollution hinders untapping of export potentials

Pollution has emerged as the prime setback on the way to untapping the export potentials of the leather and leather products in Bangladesh.

The Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) of the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur in Savar is yet to begin operation at its maximum capacity, while no permanent dumping yard has been developed yet for solid waste disposal.

Hence, pollution remains a bottleneck for the industry as it restricts the tanneries from obtaining international quality certifications and grabbing the global market. And Bangladesh is failing to tap into the export potentials of the leather sector.