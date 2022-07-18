Share market plunges with 87-point fall

The main index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has returned to its position of two months back as the share price falls by a big margin on Monday.

The DSE index stands at 6217 points after falling 87 points on Monday.

Earlier, the DSE index was 6188 points on 25 May 20222.

Prices of only 12 shares increased while prices of 358 shares decreased in the Dhaka Stock Exchange. Prices of 12 shares remain unchanged.