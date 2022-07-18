Share market plunges with 87-point fall

There were no buyers in the market due to a big fall in share prices. Out of panic, many shareholders tried to sell their shares, but they failed as there were no buyers.
People familiar with the market said there has been a downward trend in share prices for the last couple of days. After Eid holidays, the price of shares was falling gradually. In continuation of that, the share price fell by a large margin on Monday.
Stakeholders think the slump in share prices occurred due to the crisis of confidence among the investors.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a top executive of a brokerage house preferring not to be named said an instability has emerged in the economy due to various reasons including inflation and the dollar and fuel crisis. Any sort of economic crisis has an impact on the share market, the official added.
Alongside the share price fall, transaction of shares has decreased. Shares of Tk 5.15 billion exchanged, which was Tk 780 million lower than the previous day.