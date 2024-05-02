Cases pending for years at Chattogram labour courts

Trials of hundreds of cases filed by the workers have been pending for years at the two Labour Courts of Chattogram despite the provision to settle the cases within a maximum of 150 days.

According to the lawyers, there is a provision to complete the trial of the cases filed with the trial court within 60 days. However, the court can get 90 more days to settle the case if it can provide a valid reason. The defendants or the plaintiffs of the cases settled at the labour court also have the option to appeal to the Dhaka Labour Appeal Tribunal.

Speaking to the lawyers and appellants, it has been learnt that trial of a number of cases are pending for years at the Chattogram Labour Court due to several reasons, including crisis of judges, absence of representatives of factory owners and workers at the court, delay in summoning, lawyers taking time repeatedly and representatives not giving opinions on time.