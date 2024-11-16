Scope for irregularities shrink, crisis yet to clear

The financial sector was mired in various irregularities like embezzling people’s money deposited in banks, taking out money from banks in collusion with those in power or by directly joining politics, laundering money in the name of business, benefitting the loan defaulters, keeping banks running by printing money, decline in the forex reserve and so on.

So the interim government had to take prompt actions right after taking over to heal the wound in the financial sector. After assuming office, the interim government first had to close down all loopholes in the sector that opens the opportunities of whimsical irregularities. There are some positive outcomes too. However, the crisis is not over yet.

Although a temporary solution to the long-prevailing dollar crisis has been found in the first 100 days of the government, people’s confidence in the financial sector could not be retrieved. The customers are not being able to withdraw money as per the need from five to six private banks. These banks were affected the most by the massive looting that took place during the 15-year-rule of Awami League. Initiatives have been taken to prevent irregularities in these banks. The previous boards of these banks have been dissolved. However, the banks are still in a liquidity crisis.