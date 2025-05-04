Banks in disarray to finalise financial statements

The annual financial statements of more than 50 per cent of private sector banks have been delayed, leaving them unable to finalise their accounts or declare dividends.

Such a situation has arisen as the banks are trying to follow the rules and regulations of the Bangladesh Bank.

Some 21 listed banks have been unable to finalise their financial statements, even after convening board meetings for that purpose. Besides, some banks have canceled scheduled meetings at the last moment.

State-run banks are also facing similar difficulties. According to bank sources, some banks finalised their reports but did not receive a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the central bank. On the other hand, some banks got their NOC revoked after receiving it from the central bank. Hence, some banks had to cancel their board meetings at the eleventh hour.