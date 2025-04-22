Bangladesh receives $1.97b in remittances in 21 days of April

Bangladesh has received US $1.97 billion in remittance in 21 days of April, which saw a 40 per cent growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday revealed the information.

Bangladesh typically experiences strong remittance inflows during Eid, and this time the momentum continues even after two weeks of Eid-ul-Fitr, with remittance levels remaining high.

According to the central bank, the expatriates have sent $1.97 billion remittance in 21 days of April, which was $1.40 billion in April (1-21) of 2024. It means the remittance income growth by 40.7 per cent in days of April 2025.