Bangladesh receives $1.97b in remittances in 21 days of April
Bangladesh has received US $1.97 billion in remittance in 21 days of April, which saw a 40 per cent growth compared to the same period of the previous year.
Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday revealed the information.
Bangladesh typically experiences strong remittance inflows during Eid, and this time the momentum continues even after two weeks of Eid-ul-Fitr, with remittance levels remaining high.
According to the central bank, the expatriates have sent $1.97 billion remittance in 21 days of April, which was $1.40 billion in April (1-21) of 2024. It means the remittance income growth by 40.7 per cent in days of April 2025.
Bangladesh received a remittance of $ 23.75 billion from July to April 21, of the current fiscal year FY2024-25, which was $18.47 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
This means the expatriates sent $5.28 billion more remittance till 21 April of the current fiscal year. The remittance saw a growth of 28.6 per cent year-on-year.
The foreign exchange reserve of Bangladesh became steady and gross reserve reached around $ 27 billion blessing on the remittance.
The expatriates sent $21.77 billion remittance in the 9 months (July-March) of the current fiscal year FY2024-25. On the other hand, remittances of $17.07 billion were received in the first 9 months of the previous FY2023- 24.