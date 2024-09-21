India-Bangladesh trade through Benapole land port falls

Exports and imports dropped at the Benapole land port in Jashore following the changed political situation, affecting the India-Bangladesh trade. As a result, revenue collection also fell.

According to the port sources, the import of products fell by 200,000 tonnes over the past one and a half months, compared to the corresponding period of the last month. Export also decreased by 10,000 tonnes and vehicle chassis by 130 during this period.

Importers said a changed political situation and a dollar crisis in banks are affecting imports and exports. Since the opening of a letter of credit (LC) requires full payment in advance for certain products, traders decreased the import of goods.