Market to fix the dollar price: BB governor

Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur has announced that the exchange rate of the US dollar will now be determined by the market.

Speaking at a press conference joining virtually from Dubai on Wednesday, the governor said, “I hope the price will remain close to the current rate.”

The move comes in line with conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which had long been urging Bangladesh to adopt a more flexible, market-based exchange rate policy.

The global lender held up the disbursal of installments of its USD 4.7 billion loan package due to delay in fulfilling the condition.