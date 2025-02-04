Price hike rate higher than tax hike, says finance adviser

The adviser made the statement while talking to the media at the secretariat on Tuesday, following a meeting of the advisory council committee on economic affairs and the advisory council committee on government purchase.

He said the government will review and take a comprehensive decision on VAT during the next budget. The recent decision on VAT hike was intended to phasing out long-standing VAT exemptions in different sectors.

“In this process, some commodities become pricier and some people are suffering. The aim for now is to rein in inflation as much as possible,” he added.