A new avenue for government-to-government (G2G) trade cooperation with Pakistan has opened up, aimed at strengthening the supply of essential commodities, ensuring food security and diversifying sources of imports.

To this end, a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP).

Under the agreement, the two countries will be able to import and export various essential commodities, including rice, wheat, sugar, edible oil and pulses, along with agricultural products and agricultural inputs, according to their respective needs.