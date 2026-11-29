There are just two months to go before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Imports have already increased for most of the products that see higher demand during the month, and letters of credit (LCs) are also being opened.

An analysis of import and LC trends shows that supply conditions for almost all products, except soybean oil, are satisfactory ahead of Ramadan. With demand for soybean oil rising during winter, a failure to increase the rate at which LCs are being opened could lead to a supply shortfall.

An analysis of data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Bank shows that imports of chickpeas, lentils, sugar, palm oil, wheat and dates increased over the nearly three-month period from September to 26 November compared with the same period last year.

In contrast, imports of crude soybean oil and soybean seeds, as well as the number of LCs opened for them, declined. Although imports of peas have also fallen, traders say the risk of a supply shortage of this product is low