Ramadan essentials: Imports rise, but soybean oil supply remains a concern
Imports of sugar, wheat, chickpeas, lentils, palm oil and dates have increased. However, LCs opened for soybean oil have fallen by 82 per cent, raising fears of a shortage unless imports increase.
There are just two months to go before the start of the holy month of Ramadan. Imports have already increased for most of the products that see higher demand during the month, and letters of credit (LCs) are also being opened.
An analysis of import and LC trends shows that supply conditions for almost all products, except soybean oil, are satisfactory ahead of Ramadan. With demand for soybean oil rising during winter, a failure to increase the rate at which LCs are being opened could lead to a supply shortfall.
An analysis of data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and Bangladesh Bank shows that imports of chickpeas, lentils, sugar, palm oil, wheat and dates increased over the nearly three-month period from September to 26 November compared with the same period last year.
In contrast, imports of crude soybean oil and soybean seeds, as well as the number of LCs opened for them, declined. Although imports of peas have also fallen, traders say the risk of a supply shortage of this product is low
According to the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, demand for chickpeas, lentils and peas during Ramadan is around 100,000 tonnes each. Demand for sugar and edible oil is around 300,000 tonnes each.
A large share of the demand for these products has to be met through imports. Some of the products imported since November will go towards meeting regular demand as well as supplying the Ramadan market.
Traders say supply conditions are reassuring for most products, with one or two exceptions. There is still scope to increase imports of products for which imports remain low, up until January.
Meanwhile, the reduction in the customs duty on dates well ahead of Ramadan has created the prospect for consumers to reap the benefits. Clearance of dates from ports at the lower duty rate has already begun.
Mustafa Kamal, chairman of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the country’s largest conglomerates involved in processing essential commodities, told Prothom Alo that imports of products such as sugar, wheat, palm oil and lentils have increased because the government had facilitated the opening of LCs for Ramadan essentials.
Supply would increase further before Ramadan, he said. As a result, there should be no shortage of Ramadan essentials this year.
Traders say more than 100,000 tonnes of soybean oil are needed on average each month during the winter season. Demand could rise to 150,000 tonnes during Ramadan. To meet this demand, oil is produced both from imported crude soybean oil and by crushing soybean seeds.
Concerns over meeting increased demand for soybean oil
Among edible oils, palm oil is the one most widely imported into the country. However, as palm oil solidifies during winter, demand for soybean oil rises at this time of the year.
According to companies that market edible oil, a large share of the oil sold as loose soybean oil in the retail market is actually palm oil. Scopes to sell palm oil decline during winter.
Sales of Ramadan essentials will begin in January this year. According to the Meteorological Department’s three-month forecast, four to six mild to moderate cold waves may sweep across different parts of the country between November and January. Two to three of these could become severe.
During this period, minimum temperatures in some areas could fall to between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.
Traders say more than 100,000 tonnes of soybean oil are needed on average each month during the winter season. Demand could rise to 150,000 tonnes during Ramadan. To meet this demand, oil is produced both from imported crude soybean oil and by crushing soybean seeds.
An analysis of import data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) shows that, between 1 September and 26 November, the combined volume of imported crude soybean oil and the estimated oil production from imported soybean seeds amounted to around 213,000 tonnes.
During the same period last year, the figure was 223,000 tonnes. This represents a decline of around 4 per cent. The calculation assumes an oil yield of 18 per cent from imported soybean seeds.
Although imports have not declined significantly, the number of letters of credit (LCs) opened has fallen much more sharply. According to Bangladesh Bank data, LCs were opened for the import of just 54,000 tonnes of soybean oil in September and October.
During the same period last year, the figure was 307,000 tonnes. This represents a decline of around 82 per cent. Over the same period, the number of LCs opened for oilseed imports also fell by 26 per cent, from around 250,000 tonnes to 186,000 tonnes.
At a meeting between Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman and importers of essential commodities on 16 November, the decline in letters of credit (LCs) opened for soybean oil imports was also highlighted. The 82 per cent fall in the number of LCs was described at the meeting as “critical” or a cause for concern.
Against this backdrop, the price of bottled soybean oil was raised by Tk 3 per litre to Tk 207 last Thursday. The price of loose soybean oil was also increased to Tk 188 per litre. The price of palm oil, however, remained unchanged.
The Ministry of Commerce said the decision has been taken in view of rising edible oil prices on the international market, import costs and the country’s overall supply situation.
However, manufacturing and marketing companies claim that even after the price increase, their cost of bottled soybean oil is around Tk 224 per litre. They have been calling for prices to be adjusted in line with import costs to ensure adequate stocks and uninterrupted supplies ahead of Ramadan.
Demand for soybean oil could be 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes higher than usual this winter. But the current trend in opening LCs is not sufficient to meet the additional demand.Shafiul Ather Taslim, director, TK Group of Industries
In contrast to soybean oil, both imports and opening of LCs for palm oil have increased. According to the NBR, palm oil imports rose by 32 per cent over the past nearly three months to 460,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, the number of LCs opened in September and October increased by 30 per cent to reach around 250,000 tonnes.
However, there are doubts about how far the increased supply of palm oil can make up for a potential soybean oil shortage during winter.
When asked about the matter, Shafiul Ather Taslim, director of TK Group of Industries, one of the country’s leading edible oil importers, told Prothom Alo that demand for soybean oil could be 50,000 to 100,000 tonnes higher than usual this winter. But the current trend in opening LCs is not sufficient to meet the additional demand.
Although both imports and opening of LCs for palm oil have increased, the scope for using it to make up for a soybean oil shortage during winter remains limited. He said soybean oil could still be imported before Ramadan if LCs were opened now. If prices were adjusted in line with import costs, there would be no concern about soybean oil supplies.
Sugar, wheat, chickpeas, lentils and dates offer relief
Chickpeas are one of the main items served at iftar during Ramadan. According to the National Board of Revenue (NBR), 96 per cent of imported chickpeas come from Australia.
Production of chickpea in Australia is forecast to fall by more than half this year, pushing up the prices on the international market. Despite the price increase, however, Bangladesh’s import figures remain reassuring so far.
NBR data show that 118,000 tonnes of chickpeas were imported between September and 26 November, up 127 per cent from the same period last year. Meanwhile, letters of credit (LCs) were opened for the import of 51,000 tonnes of chickpeas in September and October, a 537 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.
Over the same period, imports of lentils rose by 13 per cent to nearly 50,000 tonnes. Sugar imports also increased. LCs were opened for the import of 447,000 tonnes of sugar in September and October, almost three times the volume recorded during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, 634,000 tonnes of sugar were imported between September and 26 November, up by 37 per cent from the same period last year.
According to the NBR, 96 per cent of imported chickpeas come from Australia. Production of chickpea in Australia is forecast to fall by more than half this year, pushing up the prices on the international market. Despite the price increase, however, Bangladesh’s import figures remain reassuring so far.
Wheat imports have also risen slightly compared with last year. A total of 1.941 million tonnes of wheat was imported over the past nearly three months, an increase of 0.38 per cent. In other words, wheat imports have remained almost at last year’s level.
Both imports and opening of LCs for dates have increased. According to Bangladesh Bank data, LCs were opened for the import of around 4,000 tonnes of dates in September and October, 60 per cent more than during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, NBR data show that 10,000 tonnes of dates were imported between September and 26 November, up by 45 per cent from the same period last year.
Pea imports, however, show the opposite trend. LCs were opened for the import of around 23,000 tonnes of peas in September and October, 60 per cent less than during the same period last year.
Meanwhile, 51,000 tonnes were imported between September and 26 November, a 74 per cent decline compared with the same period last year.
Despite this sharp fall in imports, traders say there is no immediate risk of a major shortage of peas. However, the import and stock situation for this product also needs to be monitored ahead of Ramadan.
Date prices expected to fall following duty cut
The government has reduced customs duties on dates well ahead of Ramadan this year. From 23 November, customs duty on all four tariff categories of fresh and dried dates was cut from 25 per cent to 5 per cent. The concession will remain in effect until 10 March.
In the four days from Monday to Thursday following the duty cut, 881 tonnes of dates were cleared through the ports. An analysis of the consignment data shows that the customs duties and taxes paid by importers per kilogram have fallen significantly.
Previously, importers had to pay Tk 229 to Tk 230 per kilogram in duties and taxes on premium Medjool and Ajwa dates. Over the past four days, 75,000 kg of these varieties were cleared at Tk 121 per kilogram in duties and taxes. This represents a reduction of up to Tk 109 per kilogram.
Similarly, importers previously had to pay Tk 55 per kilogram in duties and taxes on Zahidi dates from Iraq, the most widely imported variety. Over the past four days, 307,000 kg of this variety were cleared at Tk 29 per kilogram in duties and taxes, saving Tk 26 per kilogram.
Touhidul Alam, a date importer and general secretary of the Chattogram Fruit Traders Association, told Prothom Alo that the government has reduced duties and taxes well ahead of Ramadan. This would increase date imports, he said. With lower duties and taxes, people observing Ramadan would be able to buy dates at lower prices than last year.
The increase in supplies ahead of Ramadan needed to be monitored regularly. Since the rate of opening LCs for soybean oil has fallen, the matter needed to be addressed now.Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at CPD
Supply needs to be monitored
The government has taken several measures early this year to increase the supply of Ramadan essentials. These include duty concessions on dates and relaxed LC requirements for imports of essential commodities.
On 11 November, Bangladesh Bank allowed imports of several products, including edible oil, sugar, wheat, lentils, chickpeas, peas and dates, on credit for up to 90 days. This gives traders more time to pay for goods after importing them.
When asked about the matter, Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), told Prothom Alo that the government has taken a series of measures well ahead of Ramadan to keep the market stable, including reducing duty rates and allowing LCs to be opened on deferred payment terms.
These were positive steps, he said. However, the increase in supplies ahead of Ramadan needed to be monitored regularly. Since the rate of opening LCs for soybean oil has fallen, the matter needed to be addressed now. Encouraging higher imports would also benefit consumers during Ramadan, he added.