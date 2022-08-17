Workers suffer as purchasing power falls

The current rising trend of commodity prices has hit the workers hard as the minimum wage fixed by the government for them turned inadequate for meeting basic expenses in the present context.

The inflation is much higher than their income growth, which eventually has lowered their purchasing power.

Some 42 sectors have minimum wages fixed by the government. Of them, 18 sectors have crossed the five-year deadline, but fresh salary structures are yet to be implemented for them. Some 10 sectors even passed a decade since the enactment of the last wage structure.

The readymade garments sector employs the highest score of workers – four million -- in the country. The government had set a minimum wage for a RMG worker at Tk 8,000 in 2018. It is the starting salary of a worker, which would increase at a rate of 5 per cent annually.