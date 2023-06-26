Expatriates remit $1.79b in first 23 days of June

Bangladeshis abroad sent back $1.79 billion ahead of Eid ul Azha as inward remittances in the first 23 days of the current month (June) through official channels, finally gaining some pace after a lackluster few months.

This number has already surpassed the figure of entire May, which was just $1.69 billion. If the trend continues, remittances inflow in June would exceed the $2bn mark by the end of the month, reports UNB.