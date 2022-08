India has for the first time used a land port in Bangladesh to transport its goods in the northeastern state of Meghalaya from Kolkata for the first time as part of a bilateral accord, reports UNB.

A goods-laden vehicle reached Meghalaya from Kolkata on Wednesday, using Sylhet's Tamabil land port under the ‘Agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India (ACMP)'.