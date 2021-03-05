Alibaba acquires food delivery Start-up HungryNaki

E-commerce site Daraz, a concern of Alibaba Group, acquires the assets of food delivery service company HungryNaki, reports news agency UNB.
Both the concerns came up with this development in a joint press conference organised by them at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital city on Thursday.
Daraz managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, HungryNaki CEO and Co-founder AD Ahmad and other high officials from both the companies were present at the press conference.
Daraz has taken over most of the tangible and intangible assets of HungryNaki. However, HungryNaki will keep functioning as usual with all the existing employees and will operate as a separate brand with an independent food delivery platform owned by Daraz directly.
“We aspire to be a one stop solution for all our customers’ needs. And getting into the food delivery business is a natural move. HungryNaki is the pioneer in the food delivery business in Bangladesh with a loyal customer base,” said Syed Mostahidal Hoq.
AD Ahmad said, “This is an auspicious moment for all of us because this acquisition by Daraz proves that our e-commerce industry is in an optimistic state. Moreover, this is a positive sign for other local start-ups, and this kind of acquisition will play a full part in the revival of our economy by expediting positive impacts. We will be working with Daraz to make HugnryNaki a formidable player in the market.”
Founded in 2013, HungryNaki is an app-based food delivery service company. With a network span of a large number of restaurants, cloud kitchen, home kitchen and service extended five cities in Bangladesh, HungryNaki offers on-demand delivery to cross-sections of people.
At the moment, the company is serving more than 500,000 customers across Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar and Narayanganj.
On the other hand, Daraz is the leading online marketplace in South Asia, empowering tens of thousands of sellers to connect with millions of customers.
Daraz provides immediate and easy access to 10 million products in more than 100+ categories and delivers more than 2 million packages every month to all corners of its countries.