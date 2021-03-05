Alibaba acquires food delivery Start-up HungryNaki

E-commerce site Daraz, a concern of Alibaba Group, acquires the assets of food delivery service company HungryNaki, reports news agency UNB.

Both the concerns came up with this development in a joint press conference organised by them at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in the capital city on Thursday.

Daraz managing director Syed Mostahidal Hoq, HungryNaki CEO and Co-founder AD Ahmad and other high officials from both the companies were present at the press conference.

Daraz has taken over most of the tangible and intangible assets of HungryNaki. However, HungryNaki will keep functioning as usual with all the existing employees and will operate as a separate brand with an independent food delivery platform owned by Daraz directly.