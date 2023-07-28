Political situation may turn volatile over national polls in Bangladesh

The United States has cautioned that the political and security situation in Bangladesh may turn volatile as the country nears general elections in late 2023, or early 2024.

In its latest investment climate statement, the US said Bangladesh is historically a moderate, secular, peaceful and stable nation. But the situation may become volatile centering the upcoming national polls.

The report also noted that the last election in December 2018 was marred by irregularities, violence, and intimidation. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her ruling party, the Awami League, adopted legislation and policies that diminished space for the political opposition, undermined judicial independence, and threatened freedom of the media and civil society.

The Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs of the US State Department prepared the report titled “2023 Investment Climate Statements” providing up-to-date information on the investment climates of more than 165 countries and economies.