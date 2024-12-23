Top 10 foreign companies that source garments from Bangladesh

Thousands of foreign buyer companies and brands purchase ready-made garments from Bangladesh. Among them, the top ten account for nearly 29 per cent of the exported ready-made garments. Sweden's multinational retail company H&M leads the list of buyers, followed by Spain's Inditex and Ireland's Primark in second and third places, respectively. In the outgoing fiscal year, these three companies together purchased nearly $6 billion (600 crore USD) worth of ready-made garments from Bangladesh.

This list of top garment buyers for the 2023-24 fiscal year was compiled by Prothom Alo after analysing data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and buyer information. The analysis covered approximately 2.1 million shipments exported in the previous fiscal year, including details of imports by both parent companies and their affiliates. The data included information from 1,264 affiliate companies of the top 10 buyers, but did not account for garments purchased through buying houses or agents.

According to NBR data, Bangladesh exported $3.637 billion worth of ready-made garments to thousands of buyers in the last fiscal year. Of this, the top ten buyers purchased garments worth $1.05 billion, which accounts for 29 per cent of total exports. These multinational companies primarily sell the garments in major markets, with the United States being the largest market for Bangladeshi garments.