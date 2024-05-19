Budget implementation lags due to lack of efficiency

The implementation of national budgets has been stuck at a particular level for years, leaving substantial portions of allocated funds unspent.

It is a common phenomenon that the authorities revise the budget after nine months and find the implementation rate even lower than the revised figure at year end.

Throughout the last three years, the actual spending falls short of the projected figures by about Tk 1000 billion.

According to ten years of data from the Finance Division, the budget implementation rate consistently ranges between 80 and 85 per cent, and the situation is nothing different for the current fiscal year.