Tax return mandatory for savings certificate refunds, land mutation

Advance tax deducted from the profits of savings certificates will not be refundable unless an income tax return is submitted. Even individuals without taxable income must now obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) to claim these advance tax refunds.

Furthermore, proof of income tax return submission will be mandatory for the distribution and mutation of land and flats in urban areas. These processes cannot be completed without providing evidence of a submitted return.

However, income tax returns can be filed throughout the year starting from next year. Taxpayers will also be eligible for tax rebates if they file early.