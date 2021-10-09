Bangladesh aims to attain 8pc GDP growth in 3yrs: Document

Bangladesh hopes to raise its annual GDP growth to 8 per cent in the next three years based on assumptions that the domestic and global economy will bounce back from Covid-19 shocks and losses, according to an official document.

It also hoped that investment in social infrastructure and private sector industry will increase because of ongoing reform initiatives and various stimulus programmes, reports UNB.

According to an official document, the estimation of GDP for the running 2021-22 fiscal and the projection for 2022-23 fiscal are 7.2 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively.

But, it said that to achieve the 8 per cent GDP in the 2023-24 fiscal would be a tough one with the ongoing public and private investment.

In 2019-20 fiscal total investment stood at 31.8 per cent of the GDP where public sector contributed 23.6 per cent while private sector contributed 8.1 per cent.

For the medium term (2023-24) the public and private investment has been projected at 36 per cent where public sector will lead with 26.8 per cent while private sector’s contribution will be 9.2 per cent.