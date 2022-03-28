Bangladesh Bank issues financial literacy guidelines

Bangladesh Bank on Sunday issued a directive on financial literacy guidelines for banks and financial institutions (FIs) in order to build a financially literate society as part of sustainable development goals (SDGs), reports UNB.

As a priority focus, BB has identified 'Strengthen financial literacy & financial education initiatives' as an important core objective in its’ Strategic Plan for 2020-2024. The fourth goal of SDG requires ensuring financial literacy for all, the BB directive stated.

“Financial literacy is essential in supporting financial inclusion, especially in the context of the advancement of Digital Financial Services (DFS). Leveraging on the phenomenon that financial literacy is a prerequisite for sustainable financial inclusion, BB has implemented a number of initiatives so far,” said in the directives.