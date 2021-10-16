Bangladesh economy rebound in 2021 by V-Shaped recovery: DCCI

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) expects Bangladesh economy will rebound in 2021 propelled by V-Shaped recovery.

A V-shaped recovery is characterised by a quick and sustained recovery in measures of economic performance after a sharp economic decline.

Talking to BSS, DCCI president Rizwan Rahman said despite COVID-19 stress, Bangladesh has registered remarkable 5.47 per cent GDP growth in FY2021 respectively backed by strong economic fundamental, international trade base, resilience absorbing economic shock and became the 3rd largest growth performing economy in 2020 as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Bangladesh per capita income is estimated to increase to US$ 2,227 in FY2020-21 marking 9 per cent growth. While the global trade declined by 5.3 per cent (in 2020) Bangladesh made 15.2 per cent growth in export trade. Our growth could have been larger if the global supply chain system remained uninterrupted,” he added.