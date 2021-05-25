Bangladesh-India joint venture company to invest $2.95m in Ishwardi EPZ

India-Bangladesh joint venture company Khyaati Leather Innovations BD Limited has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) to establish a garments accessories and bags manufacturing industry in Ishwardi EPZ with an investment of $2.95 million, reports BSS.

Member (investment promotion) of BEPZA Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan and chairman of Khyaati Leather Pravin Satyapal Uppal signed the agreement recently at BEPZA Complex in the city on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release on Tuesday.