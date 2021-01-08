Bangladesh issues tenders to buy 60,000t rice

Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase a total 60,000 tonnes of rice, traders said on Thursday.

A tender to import 50,000 tonnes with unloading in sea ports closes on 20 January.

Another tender for 10,000 tonnes which can be imported by rail or road only closes on 18 January.

Bangladesh has issued a series of rice tenders in recent weeks amid dwindling supplies and a surge in prices of the staple grain after floods damaged its crop.

Bangladesh’s rice imports are likely to surge to 2 million tonnes in the 2020/21 financial year as local prices jumped to a record high on limited supplies, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Previous tenders from Bangladesh, also for 50,000 tonnes of rice, closed on 30 December.