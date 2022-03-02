Bangladesh keen to import more LNG from Qatar: Nasrul Hamid

According to a release of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, during his meeting Nasrul Hamid requested the Qatari state minister to increase the LNG export to Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh is keen to import more LNG in line with the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar.
He proposed that Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million tonens per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, which could be implemented by the middle of 2022 through a side letter agreement.
He further said Qatar has become a popular destination for Bangladeshi migrants and an important labour market for Bangladesh due to the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries. At the time, he also called for increased energy cooperation.
Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar since 2018 under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 16 January, 2011, between the Ministry of Energy and Industry of Qatar and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh.
Following the MoU, a 15-year LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) was signed on 25 September, 2017 to supply 1.8-2.5 million tonnes (MTPA) of LNG annually.
Petrobangla has purchased 8.424 million tonnes of LNG through 137 cargoes till January 2022.
Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Saad Sherida Al Kabir cordially accepted Bangladesh's offer and directed Qatar Gas and Qatar Energy to sit with Petrobangla to discuss the proposed issues.
Saad Sherida Al Kabir and Nasrul Hamid led the delegations of their respective countries in the meeting. Qatar Gas CEO Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Qatar Energy executive vice-president (EVP) Jassim Al-Marzouqi, Petrobangla chairman Nazmul Ahsan and Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) managing director Javed Chowdhury were, among other, present on the occasion.