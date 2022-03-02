Bangladesh keen to import more LNG from Qatar: Nasrul Hamid

According to a release of the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, during his meeting Nasrul Hamid requested the Qatari state minister to increase the LNG export to Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh is keen to import more LNG in line with the existing LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Qatar.

He proposed that Bangladesh wants to import an additional 1 million tonens per annum (MTPA) from Qatar, which could be implemented by the middle of 2022 through a side letter agreement.