Bangladesh, Mauritius eye minister-level visits to tap vast potential

This instrument will provide a platform to discuss the whole gamut of bilateral issues, identify possible areas of cooperation and regular follow up, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mauritian foreign minister and foreign secretary highlighted close collaboration in the tourism sector as tourism is the economic lifeline of Mauritius.

Foreign secretary Masud said visa processing must be made easier to promote tourism and proposed to appoint an honorary consul in Bangladesh to ease consular and visa processing.

A Consular Officer from the Mauritian Embassy in New Delhi could visit Dhaka at a regular interval for visa purposes or online visa facilities can be introduced, he added.

The foreign secretary also stressed the need for direct air connectivity for promoting tourism.

He emphasised on concluding the air service agreement between the two countries.