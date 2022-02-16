Bangladesh, Mauritius eye minister-level visits to tap vast potential

Foreign secretary (senior secretary) Masud Bin Momen discussed the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Mauritius during his three-day official visit to Port Louis, Mauritius that ended on Tuesday.
The foreign secretary, secretary (MAU) Md. Khurshed Alam and other members of the Bangladesh delegation visited “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Street” located in the heart of the city, in Plaine Verte and paid tribute to the greatest Bangalee of all time, Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Foreign secretary Masud highlighted the importance of MoU on Foreign Office Consultation between Bangladesh and Mauritius and invited his counterpart to visit Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time to sign the MOU.
This instrument will provide a platform to discuss the whole gamut of bilateral issues, identify possible areas of cooperation and regular follow up, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Mauritian foreign minister and foreign secretary highlighted close collaboration in the tourism sector as tourism is the economic lifeline of Mauritius.
Foreign secretary Masud said visa processing must be made easier to promote tourism and proposed to appoint an honorary consul in Bangladesh to ease consular and visa processing.
A Consular Officer from the Mauritian Embassy in New Delhi could visit Dhaka at a regular interval for visa purposes or online visa facilities can be introduced, he added.
The foreign secretary also stressed the need for direct air connectivity for promoting tourism.
He emphasised on concluding the air service agreement between the two countries.
The Mauritian foreign minister praised a lot about the Bangladeshi workers that they are hardworking, law abiding and fast learners.
The foreign secretary extended sincere thanks to Mauritian foreign minister for arranging vaccines for the Bangladeshi expatriate workers during the Covid pandemic.
The Mauritian foreign secretary urged Bangladeshi pharmaceutical companies to invest in Mauritius.
Mauritius, being the gateway to other African countries, would help the pharmaceutical companies export to other African countries as well.
Later, foreign secretary Masud paid an official visit to the secretariat of IORA (Indian Ocean Rim Association) for the first time after assuming chair of IORA.
He held a session with the newly appointed secretary general Salman Al Farisi and all staff of the Secretariat.
Secretary (MAU) Khurshed Alam, who has been playing an instrumental role in preserving Bangladesh’s interest in IORA, was also present there.