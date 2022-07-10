Bangladeshi entrepreneurs for strategic planning to grab potentialities of Indian market

Bangladesh High Commission in India held a meeting to exchange views followed by dinner with a view to getting feedback from the participating companies.
The representatives of the companies took part in the elaborate discussion and said on different aspects of penetrating in untapped Indian market.
They mentioned that India is a market with US$80 billion and pragmatic initiative with strategic planning is very crucial to grab this huge opportunity.
Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said 80 apparel and textile manufacturing enterprises of Bangladesh and India are participating in two- day event.
Feedbacks of the visitors were satisfactory, he added.