Bangladesh business climate fares poorly in 6 out of 10 indicators

The event for the virtual launch of the MCCI-Policy Exchange Survey was moderated by MCCI president Nihad Kabir, with the prime minister’s advisor for private industry and investment Salman F Rahman as chief guest.

Also speaking at the event were the Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Sirajul Islam, Apex Footwear managing director Syed Nasim Manzur, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin, BUILD chairman Abul Kasem Khan, Berger Paints Bangladesh’s managing director Rupali Chowdhury, DCCI president Rezwan Rahman and others. The keynote was present by Policy Exchange Bangladesh’s chief executive officer Masrur Reaz.

Presenting the keynote, Masrur Reaz said that the survey was run on 10 indicators – infrastructure facilities, starting business, tax payment, labour policy, access to legal information, land availability, dispute resolution, use of technology, access to loans and cross border trade facilities.

If the score of any indicator is from 0-20, that means the business climate is extremely difficult. None of the 10 indicators scored so low. The 21-40 score means there are many obstacles to business. None of the indicators had this score either. The score of 41-60 means the business climate is quite complicated. Six of the indicators scored in this category. The lowest, at 49.43, was cross border trade. In access to loans, Bangladesh scored 50.78. The use of technology score was 57.70, dispute resolution 57.48, land availability 58.90 and access to information of legal requirements 59.83.