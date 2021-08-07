Bangladesh’s economy hit hard by the pandemic: Webinar

Bangladesh’s economy suffered a setback with 2.26 million jobs lost due to the Covid pandemic battering the world for over one a half years, a webinar was told on Saturday, reports UNB.

Poverty rate rose by 9 per cent to 29.5 per cent while the country’s economy, trade and investment are going through a very challenging time. GDP value declined to USD 364 billion against the target of USD 374 billion.