Banks reopen to a lingering holiday mood

Banks have reopened after the three-day Eid holiday. However, with hardly any clients turning up, the holiday mood lingers on. The bank staff are busy greeting each other and sharing the post-Eid spirit. Old clients are coming in too to exchange Eid greetings.

Due to restrictions imposed to control coronavirus, banks transactions will take place from 10:00am till 2:00pm.

The Gulshan and Banani bank branches in the capital city have hardly any activity. The Motijheel branches have clients, but no pressure. The bank officials are at work as they were not given leave for Eid. But some are working on rotation due to coronavirus and so not everyone was present at the banks. Those who turned up were mostly chatting and relaxed. At some banks in Motijheel, the bank staff were enjoying themselves chatting throughout the morning.

Islami Bank’s Motijheel branch is perpetually crowded. However, the branch manager Anisul Huq told Prothom Alo, “There is hardly any client pressure today.”