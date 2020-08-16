BBS data don’t reflect reality: CPD

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD)’s distinguished fellow professor Mustafizur Rahman on Sunday underscored the need for the formation of an “independent commission” to provide accurate data for the sake of proper policies of the country, reports news agency UNB.

He made the observation at a virtual media briefing on ’provisional estimates of GDP growth in 2019-20: CPD’s reaction’. CPD’s senior research fellow Towfiqul Islam Khan presented a keynote paper while its executive director Fahmida Khatun moderated the function.

Mustafizur said Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recently unveiled its provisional data recording 5.24 per cent GDP growth in the FY20, which does not reflect the country’s real economic scenery.