Exports rise, but earnings drop in first quarter

The country witnessed a rise in exports, as well as a drop in export earnings in the first quarter (July-September) of the 2023-24 fiscal (FY2), prolonging the ongoing dollar crisis.

As the country has been receiving the export revenue at the end of the stipulated 120 days instead of the usual time of 40-50 days, export earnings fell by USD 3 billion in Q1 of the current fiscal.

Recently, Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rauf Talukder sat with the top officials of several banks, where the bankers were instructed to bring export earnings home on a regular basis.

Bankers said the exchange rate of US dollars for imports has been rising by Tk 1-0.5 a dollar every month, and exporters expect the currency rate is rise further in the coming months. Besides, many are stacking the export earnings outside the country because of political instability, and all these factors contributed to the fall in export earrings, as well as the prolonged dollar crisis.

Meanwhile, about USD 1 billion of export earnings, according to Bangladesh Bank, is yet to be repatriated within the 31 October deadline set by the central bank to encash the export precedes.