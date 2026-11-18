Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the private research organization Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), has commented that the country's economy is currently under a low-pressure phase.

Debapriya Bhattacharya stated, "There is indeed a low pressure in the country's economy, and that's a fact. Entrepreneurs are facing hardships, and that's also a fact. The ongoing low pressure in the economy, characterised by clouds and rain, is known to everyone. However, it doesn't seem that this situation is being adequately reflected in the government's actions or parliamentary activities."

He made these remarks at a press conference titled "Fair Wages in the Garment Sector 2026: Issues to Consider, " held today, Wednesday, at the CPD office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka.

The keynote was presented by the executive director of the organisation, Nazneen Ahmed. Also present were CPD distinguished fellow Mustafizur Rahman, and the head of the research department, Towfiqul Islam Khan.