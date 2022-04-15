Local

Beef, mutton prices go up in Sylhet after meat sellers strike

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sylhet
A man sells meat
A man sells meatFile photo

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has raised the prices of beef and mutton by Tk 50 following the demands from traders, reports news agency UNB.

The price of beef was fixed at Tk 650 per kg and mutton at Tk 800 per kg in Sylhet metropolitan area in a meeting with traders on Tuesday, said Md Zahidul Islam, chief health officer of SCC, on Thursday.

However, the price of 'Khasi' meat has been kept the same as before at Tk 850.

Legal action will be taken if the traders sell meat more than the newly fixed price, the official added.

Earlier, on 7 April, the Meat Traders Co-operative Association had suspended their sales after the city corporation fixed the prices of beef at Tk 600 per kg and mutton at Tk 750 per kg.

The traders called off the strike after receiving assurances from Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Sunday night that the prices will be fixed again.

