Beef, mutton prices go up in Sylhet after meat sellers strike

However, the price of 'Khasi' meat has been kept the same as before at Tk 850.
Legal action will be taken if the traders sell meat more than the newly fixed price, the official added.
Earlier, on 7 April, the Meat Traders Co-operative Association had suspended their sales after the city corporation fixed the prices of beef at Tk 600 per kg and mutton at Tk 750 per kg.
The traders called off the strike after receiving assurances from Sylhet City Corporation mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Sunday night that the prices will be fixed again.