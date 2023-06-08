Budget offers no way out from economic crisis: BNP

The proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 did not provide a way out from the country's ‘extreme economic crisis’ and to contain the rampant corruption and money laundering.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), came up with the statement at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Wednesday, while presenting his party’s formal reaction over the proposed budget.

He also termed the budget unrealistic, deceptive and ostentatious.

The BNP leader said the budget would benefit the ruling party and its allies, rather than serving the public interest. The government formulated the budget as a means for "smart looting" under the guise of creating a "Smart Bangladesh."