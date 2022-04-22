BGMEA, CNN likely to team up to promote Bangladesh RMG industry

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and US-based CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) are willing to work in partnership to promote Bangladesh’s RMG industry by showcasing its success stories in the international arena, reports UNB.

This was expressed during a meeting between BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and a team of CNNIC in the presence of Nasrul Hamid, MP, and State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, in Dhaka on Thursday.