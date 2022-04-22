BGMEA, CNN likely to team up to promote Bangladesh RMG industry

The CNNIC team included James Hunt, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Client Solutions, Robert Bradley, Senior Vice President and Head of APAC, LATAM AdSales and International Digital Strategy, Abhijeet Dhar, Director, Sales and Meher Anand, Account Manager.
Nahim Razzaq, MP, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sadequl Arefeen, Managing Director & CEO of Spellbound were also present at the meeting.
They discussed how BGMEA and CNNIC can collaborate to present Bangladesh’s RMG industry’s success stories to the global audience, especially by portraying enormous contribution of the industry to driving Bangladesh forward.
Their discussion also covered how CNNIC could support in telling the impressive stories of Bangladesh’s garment industry along with its strides in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers’ wellbeing.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan apprised the CNNIC team of the upcoming event Made in Bangladesh Week scheduled to be held in Dhaka in November 2022.
The event, which will be organised by BGMEA, is expected to promote Bangladesh’s apparel industry among key stakeholders who will come from the different parts of the world to join the event where CNN can cooperate in highlighting the industry, he added.