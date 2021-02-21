BGMEA polls: One side heavy with minister, mayor, MPs

The apex body of the country's apparel industry, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), is going for elections this time, after forming its board of directors twice through negotiations.

If everything goes right, a competitive election will be held on 4 April after eight long years. Leaders of two major coalitions, Sammilita Parishad and Forum, have already started campaigning. Another alliance Swadhinata Parishad is also in the field.

Commerce minister, Dhaka North City Corporation mayor and several lawmakers have joined the campaign for one of the alliances, adding a different dimension to the election.