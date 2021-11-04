Local

BGMEA seeks Laudes Foundation's support for its new centre

Prothom Alo English Desk
BGMEA logo
BGMEA logoFile photo

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders have called upon the Laudes Foundation to extend its support to the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH to face the challenge of industry 4.0, reports UNB.

The centre, set up at the BGMEA headquarters in Dhaka, aims to build the capacity of the industry to achieve excellence in production – particularly through the use of disruptive technologies like 3D designing and virtual prototyping, which is the need of the hour.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It will support the industry for further optimising cost and lead time to a significant extent, the BGMEA said Wednesday.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan met with Leslie Johnston, chief executive officer (CEO) of Laudes, in Scotland's Glasgow Tuesday and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

BGMEA vice-presidents Miran Ali; directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud were also present.

Laudes, an independent foundation, has joined the growing movement to accelerate the transition to a climate-positive and inclusive global economy.

The foundation's CEO Leslie also had a meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam in Glasgow.

Read more from Local
Post Comment
Advertisement