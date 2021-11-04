BGMEA seeks Laudes Foundation's support for its new centre

It will support the industry for further optimising cost and lead time to a significant extent, the BGMEA said Wednesday.
BGMEA president Faruque Hassan met with Leslie Johnston, chief executive officer (CEO) of Laudes, in Scotland's Glasgow Tuesday and discussed the issues of mutual interest.
BGMEA vice-presidents Miran Ali; directors Asif Ashraf and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and Shasha Denims Managing Director Shams Mahmud were also present.
Laudes, an independent foundation, has joined the growing movement to accelerate the transition to a climate-positive and inclusive global economy.
The foundation's CEO Leslie also had a meeting with state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam in Glasgow.