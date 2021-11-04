BGMEA seeks Laudes Foundation's support for its new centre

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders have called upon the Laudes Foundation to extend its support to the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH to face the challenge of industry 4.0, reports UNB.

The centre, set up at the BGMEA headquarters in Dhaka, aims to build the capacity of the industry to achieve excellence in production – particularly through the use of disruptive technologies like 3D designing and virtual prototyping, which is the need of the hour.