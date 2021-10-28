BGMEA sees future in value-added, high-end apparel items

He said it is a good sign that orders from brands and retailers are coming to Bangladesh following the reopening of European economies and the US and it would help Bangladesh's apparel industry recover from the pandemic fallout.
"Bangladesh should aim to pursue a higher growth vision, diversifying textile material from cotton to non-cotton to make its business sustainable amid the fierce competition in the global market,"
Faruque said. "Now is time to shift from quantity to quality, from volume to value."
He invited foreign investment in Bangladesh's non-cotton textile industry such as the production of man-made fibre (MMF)-based apparel which will create demand for artificial fibres and other raw materials in the local market.
Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, SM Rashidul Islam, general secretary of Economic Reporters Forum, Rafez Alam Chowdhury, former president of Bangladesh Garment Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association, also spoke.