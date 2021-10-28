BGMEA sees future in value-added, high-end apparel items

Apparel exporters in Bangladesh need to shift their focus more towards value-added, high-end apparel items like technical apparel as their demand is high in the global market, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said Tuesday, reports UNB.

The demand for man-made fibre (MMF)-based garment items is on the rise in the global market, and Bangladeshi apparel exporters should make use of the opportunity, he said while addressing a discussion organised by Bangladesh Apparel Youth Leaders Association at a Dhaka hotel.